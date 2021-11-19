FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect snow in the area this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enough moisture available and a northwest steering wind this morning will keep lake effect snow in the area. Plan on changeable road conditions as some of these snow bands could be intense. A few inches of additional snow is forecast where snow bands persist. Lake snow will extend this afternoon east of Cleveland. It’ll be flurries in the Akron-Canton area. High temperatures around 40 degrees today area wide. Drier and a milder air mass building in tonight will turn off the lake snow machine by evening. Overnight temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures 45 to 50 degree range. The next strong front crosses Sunday evening. It’s going to rain on Sunday as this system moves in. We have pretty much an all day rain in the forecast. A quarter to half inch of rain expected. High temperatures in the 40s.

