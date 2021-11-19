2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect snow in the area this morning

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enough moisture available and a northwest steering wind this morning will keep lake effect snow in the area. Plan on changeable road conditions as some of these snow bands could be intense. A few inches of additional snow is forecast where snow bands persist. Lake snow will extend this afternoon east of Cleveland. It’ll be flurries in the Akron-Canton area. High temperatures around 40 degrees today area wide. Drier and a milder air mass building in tonight will turn off the lake snow machine by evening. Overnight temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures 45 to 50 degree range. The next strong front crosses Sunday evening. It’s going to rain on Sunday as this system moves in. We have pretty much an all day rain in the forecast. A quarter to half inch of rain expected. High temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/18/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/18/2021
19
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow bands and squalls overnight and early Friday; half a foot in some areas
Lunar Eclipse Friday morning
How to see the lunar eclipse Friday morning in Northeast Ohio