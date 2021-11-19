Grand jury indicts 4 suspects in East Cleveland torture, murder of 22-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four out of the seven suspects accused in the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, were indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were all indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Nathaniel Poke (East Cleveland police)

They are now scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m. and remain held on a $2 million bond.

Two 17-year-old girls are also in custody and are being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The seventh suspect, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 30, remains on the loose.

Hakeem Ali Shomo is wanted by East Cleveland police in connection wtih the disappearance and killing of Alishah Pointer. (East Cleveland police)

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Shomo.

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 4 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland and they tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Family members told 19 News the information was related to the murder of Aminjas Shomo, 19, in Slavic Village earlier this month.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

Anyone with information Shomo can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

