Illegal gambling operation busted in Ravenna Township

Illegal gambling operation busted in Ravenna Township (Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant on an illegal gambling operation in Ravenna Township lead to authorities seizing illegal gambling machines, narcotics, and thousands of dollars in cash, according to the Portage County Sheriff.

Deputies and detectives with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed the search warrant on Nov. 17.

Law enforcement rendered the gambling machines inoperable, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office thanked the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this operation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

