Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges

KENOSHA, Wis. (WOIO) - Jury members found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five felony charges Friday afternoon.

This was their fourth day of deliberations.

500 National Guard Members are on stand-by in the area in case of any protests.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with killing two men and wounding a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wis. in the summer of 2020.

Protesters were upset a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

Rittenhouse has said he went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed.

Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, survived his injuries and testified during the trial.

Rittenhouse could have been sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

