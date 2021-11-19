2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse (Source: Pool/CNN)
Kyle Rittenhouse (Source: Pool/CNN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WOIO) - Jury members found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five felony charges Friday afternoon.

This was their fourth day of deliberations.

<

500 National Guard Members are on stand-by in the area in case of any protests.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with killing two men and wounding a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wis. in the summer of 2020.

EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

Protesters were upset a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

Rittenhouse has said he went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed.

Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, survived his injuries and testified during the trial.

Rittenhouse could have been sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports 6,429 new COVID-19 cases
School closings in Northeast Ohio.
Winter weather closes schools in Northeast Ohio (list)
Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Sentencing continued for Lorain man convicted of hiding camera in his bathroom, recording multiple people
Gene A. Yoder II
Summit County Sheriff: Man busted for break-in, driving stolen car