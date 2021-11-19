3 armed carjackings hit Lakewood within an hour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police are searching for the men responsible for three armed robberies. They all happened within the span of about an hour. Police believe these crimes are likely connected.

“My neighbor just got mugged outside of our house,” a caller told 911. “He was mugged by…”

“Was there a weapon involved?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, there was a gun,” the caller replied.

At about 7:30 Wednesday night, Lakewood Police got a call about an attempted armed robbery on Nicholson Avenue near Emerson. The victim told police two men pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys, but he refused to give them up.

“Are you injured do you need medical attention?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“I don’t think, so I landed on my hand, and I got a little abrasion on my knuckle,” the victim said.

“What did they take from you?” the dispatcher asked.

“Uh, they didn’t take anything; they tried to take my phone and my keys, but I rolled over on top of it. I think I got kicked in my head,” the victim said.

The two men ran off, but then a half-hour later, one block away on Merl Avenue and Nicholson, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint.

“They had a gun to her head,” a caller told 911.

Shortly after, police found the 2020 Jeep and tried to pull it over. They chased the crooks into Cleveland but had to end it for safety reasons. Cleveland police found the vehicle later that night abandoned.

At about 8:45, police got a 3rd call about a car stolen at gunpoint, this time at the city center parking lot at the intersection of Warren Road and Detroit Avenue.

“And it was two of them you said?” the dispatcher asked.

“Again, I don’t know the height, but one of them came up behind me and pushed me to the ground,” the victim explained.

“Do they have a weapon?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yeah, he had a gun that he pressed into my stomach, and he just kept saying where are the keys,” the victim recalled.

The woman said one of the men stole her car, and the other one took off in another black car.

A couple of weeks ago, 19 News reported on two other armed robberies in the same area of Lakewood; police are still working to determine if those could be connected to.

