Man accused of abducting girl in Stark County on his way back to Ohio to face federal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI confirms that Jonathan Stinnett, the man accused of kidnapping and abducting a 5-year-old Jackson Township girl last week, is on his way back to Northeast Ohio from Illinois.

The Cleveland FBI did not say exactly when Stinnett is expected in the state. They said their investigation is ongoing and to expect federal charges to be filed possibly next week.

It’s unclear when exactly Stinnett will arrive and be booked into jail in Ohio.

Stinnett was arrested Nov. 12 and booked into the McLean County Jail in Bloomington, Ill. after authorities said they located him and the missing girl inside a van that was parked along a field entrance.

The girl was taken Nov. 11. The Jackson Township Police Department was told that Stinnett is the boyfriend of the girl’s babysitter.

Initially, an endangered missing child alert was issued for the girl. About 20 hours later an AMBER Alert was issued.

