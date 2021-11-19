2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Man, woman found dead in Ashtabula Township home

(Ashtabula County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were found dead inside a home Thursday evening of apparent drug overdoses, said Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies responded to the home in the 200 block of Maruba Avenue after getting a tip the vehicle of a missing woman was parked at that address.

When deputies arrived they said nobody answered the door, but when they looked in a window they saw their bodies.

According to deputies, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

There was no evidence of foul play, no trauma to either victim and no signs of forced entry, said deputies.

The victims names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

