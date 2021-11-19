2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Sunday; snow & high winds Monday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have things that you need to get done outdoors, Saturday is the day to take care of them.

Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday, and it will impact the Browns game.

Temperatures will top out in the 40s this weekend.

Winds will pick up Saturday night into Sunday.

Speaking of winds, they’ll continue to increase through Monday.

Winds may gust upwards of 50 mph along the lakeshore on Monday, and up to 40 mph inland.

Lake effect snow showers will develop during the day Monday and will continue into Tuesday.

Snow will gradually shift east into the Primary Snow Belt during the day Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

