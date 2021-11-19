Robber targets Laundry Time in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police urge the community to come forward and identify the robbery suspect who targeted Laundry Time in the 900 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 8.

Police said the suspect calmly walked back to the attendant and demanded he empty the register around 9:45 p.m.

The suspect kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, but no weapon was seen, according to police.

Police said the suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the suspect was described as an 18 to 25-year-old man who was between 5′8″ to 6′1″ tall and wore black-framed glasses, a blue surgical mask, blue camouflage pants, and a black PUMA hoodie.

Detectives are also working to determine if this suspect was responsible for a similar robbery that happened just days before at the Metro PCS in the 600 block of N. Main Street, according to police.

Call Akron Police Det. P. Irvine if you recognize the suspect or have any information about either of these crimes 330-375-2463 and mention case number 21-143954.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach them.

