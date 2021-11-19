2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Lorain man convicted of hiding camera in his bathroom, recording multiple people

Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Henrietta Township man will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and voyeurism for hiding a camera inside the bathroom of his home.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies arrested Paul Churchill in Feb. 2020.

Churchill was filming people on a camera hidden in a device that looked like it was just a regular AC charger, but it was actually a hidden camera device with an SD card in it.

A then 19-year-old relative, who was staying in the State Route 511 home with Churchill and his wife, found the camera and turned it into Lorain County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies searched Churchill’s phone and other electronics, and found hundreds of saved files, including photos of friends, relatives and children

