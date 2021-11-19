Summit County Sheriff: Man busted for break-in, driving stolen car

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday following a series of criminal incidents.

Authorities said Gene A. Yoder II is facing felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and breaking and entering.

The incident began near the 4800 block of South Main Street after a break-in was reported there.

Witnesses told authorities a black BMW fled the scene, according to a news release, who later learned Yoder was the driver.

New Franklin police tracked the car down and discovered it was stolen. The car also had stolen plates, according to the release.

At some point, Yoder abandoned the car and fled on foot, authorities said, dropping several stolen items along the way.

The sheriff’s office said he ran into a house located in the 200 block of west Comet Road and refused to come out.

Yoder was taken into custody after the SWAT Team, Crime Scene Unit and Detective Bureau responded.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.