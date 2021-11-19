Super Bowl season already for 1 Cleveland Browns fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fan Jason Brown will travel to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl this February.

“‘Are you familiar with the NFL Fan of the Year?” Jason Brown heard on a phone call from the Browns. “I said, ‘I know a little bit of it,’ and he said, ‘Well, you’re the Browns nominee’ and I’m like ‘Get out of here!’”

He started watching games with his father in Valley View, rooting for Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids then the Dawgs with Bernie Kosar and Hanford Dixon.

He’s now transferred his love of the team to his wife, Kim, son Preston, and daughter Payton, rooting from their home in Highland Heights, at FirstEnergy Stadium, and around the country.

The Browns season ticket holder even traveled to Foxboro last weekend to watch the Browns play the Patriots.

“The best part of it was for my son to say to me: ‘The Browns fans are so much more passionate than the New England fans’,” remembered Brown.

Brown is one of 32 finalists out of 3500 entrants, balancing his love of the Browns with his love of working as a physician’s assistant in Thoracic and Esophageal Surgery at University Hospitals.

“You have to go one patient at a time,” said Brown. “In football, it’s the next game, at work it’s the next day, the next patient, you have to keep on going making sure you’re doing the best that you can.”

He’s passionate and loud, but at a game in 2013, in Section 112, he realized brown and orange aren’t the most important colors when he helped an unconscious fan.

“He was blue so I performed CPR,” remembered Brown. “I could see the color coming back in the guy when I was doing the compression.”

He saved the life of a Browns, and now, this Browns fan will compete to become the best fan in the NFL.

“Unbelievably huge honor.”

