TikTok star pitches charity event to Browns: Dungeon & Dragons for Cleveland Touchdown Club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A TikTok star from Youngstown has pitched a charity event to the Cleveland Browns.

Brandon Tharp, also known as “Brandon the DM” on TikTok, has more than 230,000 followers.

The big idea came after he saw a news article about Browns player Miles Garrett playing “Dungeon and Dragons.”

It’s a game Tharp is very passionate about, and that compelled him to make a video and tag the Browns.

“Hey Browns, who do I have to contact to play some D&D with Miles Garrett?” he asked.

The Browns replied, and Tharp’s idea grew from there, leading to another video.

That’s when he suggested the charity event, now he’s hoping to hear back.

“I pitched doing this for the Cleveland Touchdown Club, which I know is a well-known charity here in Cleveland, specifically because I work with children for a living. I think it would be a lot of fun, definitely something I would remember for a long time,” he said.

But whether the Browns respond to his request or not, Tharp said he’ll support them no matter what.

“I’m super excited,” Tharpe said. “It’s definitely been nice seeing some changes come to Cleveland. I’m super happy with the direction the Browns are heading.”

