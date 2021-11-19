University Hospitals doctor talks about COVID-19 boosters for all

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved opening up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults.

Medical Director of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health discussed how this will benefit adults.

The FDA’s decision must still be backed by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, health officials had cleared boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for vulnerable groups.

Anyone who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can already get the booster.

