University Hospitals doctor talks about COVID-19 boosters for all

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved opening up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults.

<

Medical Director of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health discussed how this will benefit adults.

The FDA’s decision must still be backed by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, health officials had cleared boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for vulnerable groups.

Anyone who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can already get the booster.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
