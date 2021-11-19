2 Strong 4 Bullies
Water main break closes part of Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break has closed part of Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

According to police dispatch, the closure is between N. Park Boulevard and Colchester Road.

A 19 News crew saw flooding there and also spotted cars driving through high water. (Don’t be that person!)

Police dispatch said Cleveland Water has been notified for repairs.

No word on when the road will reopen, or what caused the water main break.

Stick with 19 News for your traffic updates.

