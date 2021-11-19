2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Thomas J. Graley
Thomas J. Graley(Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams and Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say a 34-year-old woman died Thursday after being brutally beaten by her boyfriend earlier this week.

Thomas J. Graley, 37, was arrested in connection to the deadly assault, according to a release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the sheriff’s office; they said she passed away at a hospital in Cleveland.

The incident happened Monday on Mill Road in Cherry Valley.

The sheriff’s office said Graley called to report the victim was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, the release said, she was found unconscious on the floor with visible bruising all over her body.

According to the release, Graley told authorities they were fighting when the victim fell to the ground and stopped breathing.

The sheriff’s office said their two young children were home when the beating took place.

Graley was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, but the sheriff’s office said additional charges are forthcoming.

According to the release, he is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

The investigation remains active.

