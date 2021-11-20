5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns season hanging by a thread, the team takes on 0-8-1 Detroit Sunday in a must-win game and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Is Baker Mayfield a franchise QB?

* is the offense too reliant on 3-tight-end formations, otherwise known as “13 Personnel”?

* Myles Garrett’s complaint that the team didn’t make adjustments last week against New England

* How to prepare for Detroit’s virtually unknown fill-in QB Tim Boyle

* The disappearance of former Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

