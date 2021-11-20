2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of the game after a hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(Greg M. Cooper | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns season hanging by a thread, the team takes on 0-8-1 Detroit Sunday in a must-win game and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Is Baker Mayfield a franchise QB?

* is the offense too reliant on 3-tight-end formations, otherwise known as “13 Personnel”?

* Myles Garrett’s complaint that the team didn’t make adjustments last week against New England

* How to prepare for Detroit’s virtually unknown fill-in QB Tim Boyle

* The disappearance of former Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

Also, don’t forget to flip over to CW43 right after the game for a live Meijer 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

