Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll football brawl injures player, fan

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea Police Department continues its investigation into a post-rivalry-game brawl last Saturday between Baldwin-Wallace University and John Carroll University.

“I was just upset that it had to happen this way, that we really had to fight,” Terrell Hicks, who was in the BW student section at the game, said.

According to the police report, Baldwin-Wallace students were allowed behind the end zone and planned to storm the field if they won.

Instead, John Carroll erased an 18-point deficit and won in a thriller.

Soon after, the visiting team ran straight towards the Yellow Jacket fans.

Hicks said tempers flared fast: “People started pushing each other on both sides, coaches from John Carroll, players started getting into the crowd, and then that’s when the fight broke out.”

After a few minutes, players and fans were separated—one fan was injured by a flying helmet, and a John Carroll player suffered a concussion.

Hicks chose not to get involved. “I just stayed on the side, they told us not to go on the field,” he said.

19 reached out to both schools for their reactions to the unsportsmanlike conduct.

John Carroll said this is a teachable moment for their athletes to show the “necessary balance between emotion and action.”

Baldwin Wallace claimed the police “is incomplete and largely based on a single account of the events,” and added the university “continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by the local police in order to fully understand what occurred.”

Hicks wants to remind everyone of the reason people gathered last week in the first place.

“At the end of the day, it is just a game,” he said. “I know it may not seem like it at first, but it is just a game.”

