Canton-based mustard business issues recall after branding mix-up

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton-based mustard business issued a voluntary recall Friday due to a branding mix-up.

The Mustard Man, Inc. said the wrong branding was printed on about 1,764 bottles of Simply Peppered Mustard, according to a news release shared by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of the business.

The release said the bottles contain Simply Horsey Mustard instead of Simply Peppered Mustard.

The affected products have an expiration date of 10/13/22 and were sold between July 16 and Oct. 9, according to the release.

They were distributed nationwide.

As of Friday, the release said, there are no reports of illness involving the product.

Contact a doctor if you exhibit signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming the product.

