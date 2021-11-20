Cavs’ Collin Sexton to miss remainder of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton for the remainder of the year after having surgery on his left meniscus tear.

The team released the following statement:

“Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton sustained a season-ending left knee injury on Sunday, Nov. 7th at New York, later confirmed on Nov. 8 after an MRI administered at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Sexton underwent successful surgery on Nov. 17th to repair a meniscus tear after additional evaluation over the past week determined that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.”

The first-round draft pick was averaging 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.

Sexton is set to become a restricted free agent next summer.

