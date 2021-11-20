Cleveland Guardians announce 40-man roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first 40-man roster of the Cleveland Guardians era has been released.

The organization had to name its 40-man roster by 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 to prepare for the Rule 5 Draft in December.

The numerous transactions included adding 11 players to the club’s offseason roster.

OF Steven Kwan, RHP Cody Morris, and INF Richie Palacios had their contracts selected.

The contracts selected from Double-A Akron included INF Tyler Freeman, C Bryan Lavastida, LHP Konnor Pilkington, INF Brayan Rocchio, INF José Tena, and OF George Valera.

INF Jhonkensy Noel was a solo contract selected out of High-A Lake County.

Freeman, Kwan, Lavastida, Noel, Palacios, Rocchio, Tena, and Valera were Rule-5 eligible prospects.

Players who are signed at age 18 or younger have to be added to their club’s 40-Man roster within five seasons or else they will become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.

Players who signed when they were 19 years of age or older need to be protected within four seasons.

What should you know about these new names on the 2022 roster?

Seven of them already made a name for themselves in the farm system last year when they earned the title of a 2021 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star:

C Bryan Lavastida

2B Richie Palacios

3B Jhonkensy Noel

SS Brayan Rocchio

OF Oscar González

OF George Valera

OF Steven Kwan

These latest additions to the Guardians’ 40-man were ranked as such for the MLB Pipeline Top Cleveland Prospects:

#1: Tyler Freeman

#2: George Valera

#7: Brayan Rocchio

#12: José Tena

#13: Bryan Lavastida

#14: Richie Palacios

#22: Cody Morris

#25: Jhonkensy Noel

Another addition to the Guardians’ 40-man roster is RHP Tobias Myers, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for INF Junior Caminero.

There were 36 players on the then-Indians 40-man roster when it was last shared by the organization on Nov. 5.

That’s when the then-Indians declined the club option on C Roberto Pérez and outrighted RHP Cam Hill and RHP Nick Wittgren to AAA Columbus.

Both pitchers elected free agency while Pérez was claimed on waivers by the Washington Nationals.

So, who did the Guardians leave off the 40-man for 2022?

RHP Justin Garza, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Scott Moss, LHP Kyle Nelson, OF Harold Ramirez, and LHP Alex Young were designated for assignment.

Now, let’s dive a bit into who’s left...

As for those who were Indians and remain on the current Guardians roster, five are arbitration-eligible.

Those are RHP Shane Beiber, C Austin Hedges, INF Amed Rosario, OF Franmil Reyes, and OF Bradley Zimmer.

To be eligible for arbitration, players must have three years of service time, but fewer than six years.

The arbitration eligibility for RHP Cal Quantrill and OF Josh Naylor is still up in the air since the service time cutoff for Super Two players has yet to be determined.

There are seven players on the 40-man who are out of minor league options.

These are LHP Logan Allen, LHP Anthony Gose, LHP Sam Hentges, INF Bobby Bradley, INF Yu Chang, OF Oscar Mercado, and OF Bradley Zimmer.

If the seven said players are still in the Guardians organization when spring training ends, they must be named to the 26-man roster to avoid being placed on waivers, traded, or released.

