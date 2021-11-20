Cleveland schools settle sex abuse case agreeing to pay victims $3.25 Million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has agreed to pay out $3.25 Million to eight victims of sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of their former dance instructor.

19 News Investigates uncovered the alleged allegations of abuse in 2020 after one former Cleveland school student after another came forward with similar stories of sexual abuse and rape.

A series of stories by 19 News led to a Cleveland Police investigation, a 74-count criminal indictment, and ultimately the arrest of former CMSD dance instructor Terence Greene.

Greene worked for the district for about 15 years, and the alleged cases of sexual abuse ranged from 2002 until 2019.

It’s believed at least nine victims came forward.

Attorney Ryan Fisher tells 19 News, “The eight young men I represented are relieved that somebody had taken some responsibility for what they had to endure when they were high school students. The settlement agreement with CMSD has provided some measure of closure, and now they can move on with their lives.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District issued a one-line statement saying, “We can confirm the amount $3.25 Million, but, due to the sensitivity of the matter, have no further comment.”

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed and alleged to be in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Terence Greene was employed by the Cleveland School of Arts at the time. Attorney Fisher accused the Cleveland Metropolitan School Board of deliberate indifference at the time, or what would be considered as reckless disregard for students who reported claims of sexual abuse and assault allegedly to minor students. In the federal lawsuit, the school district was also accused of failing to investigate the allegations against Greene and, in turn, protect students.

Greene has pled not guilty to 74 criminal charges that include rape, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

The settlement agreement means the federal lawsuit has been dismissed against CMSD, but the case against Terence Greene is ongoing.

In the indictment against Greene, he is repeatedly referred to as a sexually violent predator.

