Crash shuts down I-480 west at I-77

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multiple-car crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-480 from I-77 to the Tuxedo Avenue Overpass on Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m.

Two lanes were reopened at 10:50 p.m.

Independence Police said no one suffered any serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There has been no approximate time announced on when that stretch of highway will reopen.

