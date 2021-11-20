Cleveland fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a house fire on Aetna Road, according to Cleveland EMS.

Crews were called to the 10200 block of Aetna Road in the Union Miles neighborhood at 7:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

Both victims were in their 50s, according to EMS.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.