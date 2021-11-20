2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire closes Market Street Family Restaurant in Mentor until further notice

A blaze outside Market Street Family Restaurant led to an evacuation of the building Saturday...
A blaze outside Market Street Family Restaurant led to an evacuation of the building Saturday morning.(Source: Cody Lohr via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A blaze outside Market Street Family Restaurant led to an evacuation of the building Saturday morning.

The Mentor Fire Department said a passerby on the freeway called the restaurant after spotting smoke, so management quickly got everyone out and called 911.

Restaurant staff told 19 News it happened around 9 a.m.

The business will be closed until further notice, and an reopening date will be shared on their social media accounts.

Thankfully, the fire department said, no injuries were reported and the fire did not spread inside the building.

A video shared with 19 News by a witness shows flames and heavy smoke.

The blaze remains under investigation. No word on the cause.

Market Street Family Restaurant is located at 8450 Market St. in Mentor.

Staff said their sister location, Perry Family Restaurant in Painesville, remains open.

