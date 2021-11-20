Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.

Senate Bill 258 was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday.

The new map, proposed by Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), will go into effect in early 2023 and remain active for four years.

The new map sees Ohio go from 16 to 15 congressional districts after results of the 2020 census showed Ohio’s population growth was below the national average over the last decade.

The 16th congressional district is the one being eliminated; it covered parts of several Northeast Ohio counties and is currently represented by Senator Anthony Gonzalez (R–Rocky River.)

DeWine released the below statement after signing the bill:

“Today, I have signed Senate Bill 258, which establishes new congressional districts following the 2020 census. When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map. The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”

The new map is deemed controversial by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say it is gerrymandered and favors Republicans.

After the governor signed the bill, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters released a statement that read: “There’s only one thing you can count on Mike DeWine for: naked, partisan self-interest. By signing these despicable maps into law, DeWine is leaving no doubt he will always put his own political interests over the interests of Ohioans he is supposed to serve. DeWine and the Ohio GOP are doing everything and anything they can to prevent voters from holding them accountable at the ballot box while they continue to betray Ohioans at every turn.”

