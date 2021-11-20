2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map

The new map is deemed controversial by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say it is gerrymandered and favors Republicans.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.(Source: WTVG)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.

Senate Bill 258 was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday.

The new map, proposed by Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), will go into effect in early 2023 and remain active for four years.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.(na)

The new map sees Ohio go from 16 to 15 congressional districts after results of the 2020 census showed Ohio’s population growth was below the national average over the last decade.

The 16th congressional district is the one being eliminated; it covered parts of several Northeast Ohio counties and is currently represented by Senator Anthony Gonzalez (R–Rocky River.)

DeWine released the below statement after signing the bill:

“Today, I have signed Senate Bill 258, which establishes new congressional districts following the 2020 census. When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map. The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”

The new map is deemed controversial by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say it is gerrymandered and favors Republicans.

After the governor signed the bill, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters released a statement that read: “There’s only one thing you can count on Mike DeWine for: naked, partisan self-interest. By signing these despicable maps into law, DeWine is leaving no doubt he will always put his own political interests over the interests of Ohioans he is supposed to serve. DeWine and the Ohio GOP are doing everything and anything they can to prevent voters from holding them accountable at the ballot box while they continue to betray Ohioans at every turn.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

School desks.
State House passes bill that would allow school teachers to be armed
This newly proposed Congressional Map would see 15 congressional districts.
Ohio Senate approves new congressional map
Vote to ease Ohio gun laws could come within next week
Vote to ease Ohio gun laws could come within next week
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden’s approval rating dips below 40%, new poll shows