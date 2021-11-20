I-480 West closed in North Olmsted due to fatal crash

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-480 West at the Stearns exit in North Olmsted, according to Police.

The crash happened just after 10 pm Friday.

There are no other known injuries at this time.

Police are on the scene investigating with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There is no timetable for when it will reopen.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

