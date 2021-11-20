2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood tattoo shop vandalized by BB-gun shooter for 5th time (video)

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood tattoo shop was vandalized early Thursday morning.

The business’s surveillance cameras caught the man in the act, shooting up the windows with a BB-gun.

Unfortunately for the employees here at Lakewood Electric Tattoo, this is not the first time this has happened.

It’s the fifth time in the past three years. The shop’s manager is hopeful that someone will recognize the shooter.

“It just seems like a weird thing to do like keep coming just here shooting just us you know over and over again,” said Miles Baker, Shop Manager at Lakewood Electric Tattoo.

The latest incident happened at three in the morning on Thursday.

“There was like glass on the floor, so you know I see all the bullet holes in the window,” Baker explained.

Baker went straight to the surveillance cameras and after a few hours of searching, he found the culprit.

“So, he’s coming down by the bakery he like puts his head down lights a cigarette and then takes something out of his pocket and then as he gets closer, he just like pew pew pew shoots the window nine times,” Baker said.

The first time their windows got shot with a BB-gun was in 2018 shortly after the tattoo shop opened, 19 News did a story then.

Baker said two days later the windows were shot again. A year later same thing and a few months ago it happened again and now this week.

“Then we had to replace this one,” recalled Baker. “These ones were fine for a couple years, started splintering so we had to replace all those and then these ones got shot again and then that one got shot again and then that one broke again, so we had to replace that one again, replace these two.”

Baker says they have already spent several thousand dollars repairing the damage.

He’s not sure if it’s the same BB-gun shooter every time, but he hopes whoever it is will be caught.

“If you’re mad at us like, can you tell us why? I don’t know,” Baker said. “I like to think we’re pretty nice. I don’t know anyone that hates us, but I don’t know we try to be pretty nice to everyone around.”

Baker says they’ll have to replace all the windows this time, which will set them back about $4,000.

If you recognize the man in this video contact Lakewood Police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

