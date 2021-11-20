Man arrested by Massillon police after chase reaches speeds of 110 MPH

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man is behind bars after leading Massillon police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

According to a police incident report, Frank Lloyd Woodland IV faces a slew of charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Having weapons under disability

Failure to comply

Speeding

Driving under suspension

Marked lanes

The report said an officer tried to pull Woodland over after watching his car go “all over the roadway” beyond the marked lanes.

The report also said Woodland was speeding and that the officer could smell marijuana coming off his vehicle.

When the officer turned on his lights, Woodland allegedly fled at speeds of 80 MPH before accelerating to 110 MPH, according to the report.

The pursuit came to an end after Woodland crashed his car head on into a guardrail, the officer wrote in the report.

Woodland was arrested, and according to the report, that’s when a second officer discovered a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car.

He initially claimed to police the gun wasn’t his, the report said, but later admitted it was in fact his gun.

Police took Woodland to a hospital before he was booked in the Stark County Jail.

