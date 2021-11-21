2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 hostages connected with local religious group released from Haiti

The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for...
The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for Christian Aid Ministries which is based in Millersburg, 80 miles south of Cleveland.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries released a statement that two of the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti were released.

Christian Aid Ministries stated they can not provide or confirm the names of the released hostages, the reason for their release, where they’re from, or their current location.

A total of 17 members were kidnapped and 15 still remain hostage.

The ages of the adult being held captive range from 18 to 48 years old and the children are 8 months, 3, 6, 13 and 15 years old, according to the statement.

FBI leads search for Ohio-based missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Management of the organization, plus Haitian and U.S. authorities “are working diligently” to bring the kidnapped missionaries home safely, according to an earlier statement.

Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

The organization asked for prayers for the missionaries and the authorities working to resolve the tragedy.

The group of people were “committed to minister throughout poverty-stricken Haiti” and their work had including supporting school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for those who needed it, according to an earlier statement.

The group was returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were kidnapped, according to an earlier Christian Aid Ministries statement.

