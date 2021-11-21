2 Strong 4 Bullies
911 tapes reveal more about Halloween shootings in downtown Cleveland

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained the 911 calls from Halloween night when at least three people were shot, including an NFL player, in downtown Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in the leg by a stray bullet after what Cleveland Police are calling a shootout.

One 911 caller told dispatchers, “There’s a big fight at Salsalito’s on East 9th. Please send police and an ambulance.”

Several callers who said they were located at 12th and Superior told EMS that a 24-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators tell 19 News a fight broke out at a downtown club, security made everyone leave sometime around 8:30 p.m. and that’s when gunfire erupted in the streets.

Professional athlete Malik Harrison was treated for his leg injury at a local hospital. Detectives do not believe he was a target.

Two others were shot at East 9th and Chester according to police.

Shots rang out just blocks away from First Energy Stadium where the Browns had battled the Steelers just hours earlier.

One male 911 caller told dispatchers he came face to face with the gunmen, “They was coming up the street with guns. There was a BMW truck and the man running from police jumped into a white BMW truck. He was going northbound on 12 Street.”

What’s still unclear is why shots were fired in the first place and exactly who they were intended for.

Four people have now been arrested in the case, and a white sports car was towed by police after several guns were found inside.

Harrison is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

