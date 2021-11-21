Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since late October, parents and students are walking into Bedford High School. And this time they were greeted by metal detectors and security.

A promise made after the school had several fights and threats of violence. To make sure everyone was safe, the district moved the kids to temporary online learning.

Saturday, the school’s administration held an open house explaining the changes they’ve made as they prepare to welcome students back.

“They were able to experience coming into the school, our new procedures with our medical detectors and our bag checks, are able to see the updates that we’ve done in the school as they come in with the new painting, the vinyl decals on the doors,” said Chris Thompson, the principal of Bedford High School.

On top of that the school also upgraded its security cameras, and parents are responsive to these changes.

“We’re new to the to school system this year so I appreciate that they are seeing the need for change. They are taking a protective approach to it,” said Anorah White, a parent.

Meanwhile, students say they’re ready to get back in the classroom.

“I’m sure it will be safer. It’s probably going to take a while for everything to get issues and for everyone to follow the rules,” said Alexander Dove, a student.

Bedford High School students will have a test run at being back in the classroom this Monday and Tuesday. Then after Thanksgiving break, it’s back to in-person learning full time.

