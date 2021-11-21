Browns beat Detroit Lions with final score of 13 to 10
Mayfield playing through injuries
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Lions squared off at First Energy Stadium and won with a final score of 13 to 10.
The Browns took a two-score lead late in the second quarter thanks to an 11-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a Nick Chubb 5 yard touchdown. The Lions committed three defensive penalties on the drive.
After the team traded interceptions in the first quarter, the Browns drew first blood. Jarvis Landry lined up at quarterback and from the shotgun, he took the snap and after looking briefly around the field darted 16 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.