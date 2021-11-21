Browns look for bounce back win over Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Lions are squaring off at First Energy Stadium.

After the team traded interceptions in the first quarter, the Browns drew first blood. Jarvis Landry lined up at quarterback and from the shotgun, he took the snap and after looking briefly around the field darted 16 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead.

