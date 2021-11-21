Clerk shot in Akron robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers responded to a robbery at the AK Firestone Mini Mart, located in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue on Saturday night just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Akron Police.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where is he listed in stable condition.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Based on information developed on the scene, it appears two suspects entered the store, walked behind the counter, and demanded money, according to police.

One of the suspects shot the clerk in the abdomen before both subjects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers later located shell casings and other evidence during a canvas of the area, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

