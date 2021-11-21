2 Strong 4 Bullies
Developmentally disabled Canton woman missing, possibly with man she met online

Cherish Bailey
Cherish Bailey(Canton Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherish Bailey was reported missing from the 1200 block of 15th Street northwest on Nov. 20.

Cherish Bailey is a 25-year-old MRDD patient with a toddler mentality, according to Canton Police.

She left her home between 5 and 7 a.m. and is possibly with an unknown man she met online, according to police.

Bailey is described as a black female with short black braided hair and brown eyes.

She is 5-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a light green puma shirt, blue and white leggings with a cow pattern, and a green coat with fur on the hood, according to police.

She was last seen at McDonald’s on Dueber Avenue southwest around 8:15 a.m.

Detectives have been trying to pin her phone but it appears to be turned off, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144 or Canton Police Dispatch, at (330) 649-5800.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

