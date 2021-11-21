Northeast Ohio weather: Rain for the Browns & Lions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will dominate today’s weather as highs again peak only in the mid to 40s in brisk, south winds.

Rain changes to light snow tonight as lows plummet into the upper 20s.

Monday will be partly sunny for most with Lake Snow east amid winds that gust up to 30 mph as highs recover only into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will begin partly cloudy with partial clearing through an afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

