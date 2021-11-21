2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police search for 2 men accused of robbing Norton business at gunpoint

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accusing of working together in an armed robbery.

A $5,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers if information leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

According to police, the robbery happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday at a business located in the 2100 block of Wadsworth Road.

A department Facebook post said one man kept watch while the other held an employee at gunpoint.

They fled in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

One suspect is described by police as approximately 6′2″.

Police said he may have a scar under his right eye, and he wore a white zip-up jacket with red stripes, black pants and red/white shoes.

The other is described as about 5′8″-5′10″. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes, according to the post.

Police search for 2 men accused of robbing Norton business at gunpoint
Police search for 2 men accused of robbing Norton business at gunpoint(Source: Norton Police Dept.)

If you have information about this crime, contact any of the numbers listed below.

Norton Police Det. Connell: 330-706-0084

Norton Dispatch: 330-825-2491

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-2677

TIPSCO: 274637

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

For the first time in nearly a month, parents and students are walking into Bedford High...
Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain for the Browns & Lions
The Baltimore Ravens said a player was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday...
911 tapes reveal more about Halloween shootings in downtown Cleveland
911 tapes reveal more about Halloween shootings in downtown Cleveland
911 tapes reveal more about Halloween shootings in downtown Cleveland