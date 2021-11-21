NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accusing of working together in an armed robbery.

A $5,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers if information leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

According to police, the robbery happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday at a business located in the 2100 block of Wadsworth Road.

A department Facebook post said one man kept watch while the other held an employee at gunpoint.

They fled in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

One suspect is described by police as approximately 6′2″.

Police said he may have a scar under his right eye, and he wore a white zip-up jacket with red stripes, black pants and red/white shoes.

The other is described as about 5′8″-5′10″. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes, according to the post.

Police search for 2 men accused of robbing Norton business at gunpoint (Source: Norton Police Dept.)

If you have information about this crime, contact any of the numbers listed below.

Norton Police Det. Connell: 330-706-0084

Norton Dispatch: 330-825-2491

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-2677

TIPSCO: 274637

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.