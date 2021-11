CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - 41-year-old Erica Nicole Wynn left her home on foot in the 1700 block of 33rd Street southwest in Canton.

She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, a multicolored dress, and a yellow wig.

She is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 145 pounds.

Call Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

