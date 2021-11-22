2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond for man accused of kidnapping Stark County 5-year-old

Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old Jackson Township girl was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Jonathan Stinnet, 36, allegedly kidnapped the little girl on Nov. 11.

According to a 911 call released to 19 News, the child’s mother told a dispatcher that her babysitter’s boyfriend said he was going to take the girl to a McDonald’s to go to the bathroom.

The mother said the babysitter contacted her after growing concerned when Stinnett failed to return. That’s when she called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was returned to her family and Stinnet remained in custody in Illinois until he was extradited back to Ohio this past weekend.

Stinnet has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.

