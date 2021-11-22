64-year-old man carjacked outside Summit County store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening outside the Tasty Carryout in the 20 block of W. Long Street in Akron.

The victim called Akron police around 6 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was siting in the driver’s seat of his rental car when he was approached by an armed man.

The suspect pointed the gun at him, demanded the car keys and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.