Baker Mayfield’s wife responds to critics after win
Emily Mayfield reposts a story on Instagram calling out teammates
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns beat the Lions, 13-10, on Sunday. However, it wasn’t pretty and Baker Mayfield’s performance had many questioning if he should have even played in the game. Following the win, Mayfield did not talk to the media.
Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Browns quarterback, shared a post on her Instagram story. It was someone else’s post that was reshared to hers.
