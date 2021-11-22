Baker Mayfield’s wife responds to critics after win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns beat the Lions, 13-10, on Sunday. However, it wasn’t pretty and Baker Mayfield’s performance had many questioning if he should have even played in the game. Following the win, Mayfield did not talk to the media.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Browns quarterback, shared a post on her Instagram story. It was someone else’s post that was reshared to hers.

Clearing something up - Emily Mayfield re-posted this to her Instagram story tonight. She didn’t write it but clearly agreed with and shared it. It has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/OTNot5d6UW — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.