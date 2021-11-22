Delta variant is getting a second wind in Ohio according to state’s top doctor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 went up last week to a level not seen since mid-October.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) the dashboard from Nov. 18 showed 496.3 cases per 100,000.

The CDC defines anything above 100 cases as high a high spread area.

“It’s also clear that the delta variant has had it’s second wind and is continuing to relentlessly seek out vulnerable unvaccinated people in Ohio,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director said last week. “We all want to be on the other side of this thing. In order to get there we simply need more people to choose to get vaccinated.”

In Ohio only 55.76% of those five years of age and above are considered fully vaccinated.

In adults 18 and up, the numbers are better at 63.38% fully vaccinated.

Dr. Keith Armitage, Medical Director of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health, has been following the data and will be discussing the increases with Cleveland 19′s Dan DeRoos.

