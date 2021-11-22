At least 1 person killed in Geauga County accident

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was killed in a car accident Monday morning in Newbury Township.

<

The crash between a semi and a van happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 14000 block of Ravenna Road.

Officials said one vehicle crossed the center line and caused the accident. It is unclear at this time which drive is at fault.

Several other people were also injured, some critically, officials said.

Geauga County Sheriff deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

The Ohio Highway State Patrol troopers are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.