2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Light lake effect snow possible this evening; rain returns for Thanksgiving

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to the week, we’re in for a cold night.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Light lake effect snow showers are possible overnight, mainly in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.

Accumulation and impact will be light and low.

Temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s tomorrow, making for a chilly day.

We’ll thaw out nicely by Wednesday; highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday (Thanksgiving), bringing with it widespread rain, especially during the second half of the day.

Cold air will move in behind the front, allowing the lake effect snow machine to get going on Friday.

Black Friday shoppers will be dealing with cold and windy weather.

Highs on Friday will only top out in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Few flakes, windy and cold for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Few flakes, windy and cold for Monday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/21/2021
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain moves in Sunday
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain moves in Sunday
Rain returns Sunday
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain moves in Sunday