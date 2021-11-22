Northeast Ohio weather: Light lake effect snow possible this evening; rain returns for Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to the week, we’re in for a cold night.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Light lake effect snow showers are possible overnight, mainly in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.

Accumulation and impact will be light and low.

Temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s tomorrow, making for a chilly day.

We’ll thaw out nicely by Wednesday; highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday (Thanksgiving), bringing with it widespread rain, especially during the second half of the day.

Cold air will move in behind the front, allowing the lake effect snow machine to get going on Friday.

Black Friday shoppers will be dealing with cold and windy weather.

Highs on Friday will only top out in the lower 30s.

