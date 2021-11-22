2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and cold today with light lake effect snow at times

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass rolled in last night. Wind gusts out of the west over 30 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. Wind chill well in the 20s at times. Lake effect clouds will happen downwind of Lake Erie. Moisture in the atmosphere is not impressive. This will keep the lake effect snow on the light side. We will be monitoring for any organized banding, but we do not expect much in the way of snow accumulation in our area. We will word the forecast as light snow at times today, tonight, and tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight drop into the 20s. The wind will diminish somewhat. The lake effect clouds and light snow tomorrow will gradually diminish from west to east. More sun for everybody in the afternoon. High temperatures 35 to 40 degrees. Milder air builds in Wednesday. We start out the day with some sun then clouds quickly increase in the afternoon. A south wind will push afternoon temperatures to around 50 degrees or higher.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

