Oberlin woman dies in crash on I-480 in North Olmsted

(KLTV Staff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Oberlin woman was killed in a crash on I-480 Friday evening.

North Olmsted police said Vanessa Panas was driving on I-480 West between Stearns and Lorain Roads around 10 p.m.

Panas changed lanes suddenly and sideswiped another vehicle, causing her to lose control and hit the center median, police said.

Panas’s Jeep Liberty then flipped and rolled several times.

Panas was ejected from the Jeep and the vehicle rolled over her, said police.

According to police, alcohol and marijuana use may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

