U.S. Marshals offering reward for Cleveland murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are now offering a reward for a man wanted for a September murder in Cleveland.

According to U.S. Marshals, Robbie Cayson shot and killed Diontae Wallace, 35, and shot and injured Jovana Brown, 33.

The double shooting happened in the driveway of an address near the 11700 block of Lenacrave Ave. on Sept. 29.

Cayson’s last known address is near the 12100 block of Lenacrave Ave. in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

