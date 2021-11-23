2 Strong 4 Bullies
47-year-old Cleveland woman shot, killed inside a car

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 53-year-old man for the murder of a woman early Monday morning.

According to officers, the suspect shot and killed Latrice Burks, 47, of Cleveland, when she approached the passenger side of a car on the city’s East side.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E. 79th Street around 3:20 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Burks dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cleveland police said the murder remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

