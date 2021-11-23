‘Armed and dangerous’ Circle K robber wanted in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said it urges the community to come forward and identify the armed and dangerous suspect who robbed the Circle K at 1842 Newton St. with a knife and stole money from the cash register.
The robbery happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, but police just shared the information and surveillance photos on their Facebook page on Nov. 22.
Police said the suspect was wearing a dark black or blue winter jacket, black shoes, a black mask, and red jogging pants with a gold or white stripe down the sides.
The suspect’s hair may be long and blonde that was sticking out of his mask, police described.
According to police, the suspect then ran south on The Brooklands and got into the passenger seat of a white Dodge Challenger near the intersection of The Brooklands and Pilgrim Street.
If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call Akron Police Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
Reference report #21-141152 with your tips.
Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach.
