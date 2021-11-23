AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said it urges the community to come forward and identify the armed and dangerous suspect who robbed the Circle K at 1842 Newton St. with a knife and stole money from the cash register.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, but police just shared the information and surveillance photos on their Facebook page on Nov. 22.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark black or blue winter jacket, black shoes, a black mask, and red jogging pants with a gold or white stripe down the sides.

The suspect’s hair may be long and blonde that was sticking out of his mask, police described.

‘Armed and dangerous’ Circle K robber wanted in Akron (Akron Police)

According to police, the suspect then ran south on The Brooklands and got into the passenger seat of a white Dodge Challenger near the intersection of The Brooklands and Pilgrim Street.

‘Armed and dangerous’ Circle K robber wanted in Akron (Akron Police)

‘Armed and dangerous’ Circle K robber wanted in Akron (Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call Akron Police Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #21-141152 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.